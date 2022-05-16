Ronald Royce Hall went to be with his sweetheart (Donna Marie Hall) and the lord in the late hours of May 5, 2002 after a challenging battle with Parkinson's. Ronald (Ron) Hall, Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Uncle too many will be greatly missed by everyone he crossed paths with.Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Charles Hall, Viola Hall and his beautiful wife Donna Hall.
Survived by three sisters Charlene, Aja and Linda, two sons Erik Hall (Cindy Hall), Darren Hall (Carrie Hall).
His Grandchildren Kristina Pointer (Tyler Pointer), Erika Hall (Zack Fievet), Dawson Hall, Harrison Hall.
Great Grandchildren Brayden Pointer, Declan Pointer, and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was born November 20, 1941 to Charles and Viola Hall and raised in San Mateo California.
Ron attended Burlingame High school. After high school he went on to serve in the Army, met the love of his life Donna Hall and they married in 1964. They had two sons Erik C Hall and Darren O Hall. While living in California Ron worked for Gerard Tire Service for 20 years as a supervisor. Ron and Donna ran a horse ranch for many years before deciding to move to Montana where Donna's family was from. In 1983 Ron and Donna packed their things, their two sons and traveled to Shepherd Montana where they made a life at the Big Barn Ranch. While living in Shepherd you could find Ron collecting Antiques, tending to the Ranch, and Serving as a Volunteer for Shepherd Fire Department serving the community from 1986 to 2010. Ron acquired a job with Tire Rama where he was a manager for 20 years. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Heights Merchant Association. Ron was also known by most as the "Unofficial Mayor of the Heights." In 2005 Ron, Erik and his wife Donna opened 1- Stop Automotive when in 2018 Ron had to retire do to his illness. Ron will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to helping others and his large roll in his Community, But most of all his great sense of humor and his ability to make a friend wherever he went.
"Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway" John Wayne.
Some people let their illness define their life, Ron defined his illness.
