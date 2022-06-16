 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Royce Hall

SHEPHERD - Ronald Royce Hall, Nov. 20, 1941 - May 5, 2022. Celebration of life to be held in honor of Ronald Hall on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at 6930 Eagle Bend Blvd., Shepherd, Mt 59079.

Memorials can be sent to 6930 Eagle Bend Blvd., Shepherd, Mt 59079.

