With broken hearts we announce the death of Ronald "Tater" Craig Patch on September 5, 2023 at the age of 69.

Tater was born on July 17, 1954 to James "Scrap Iron" and Frieda Irene Patch in Miles City. He attended school in Miles City and graduated in the Class of 73. He was a very athletic CCDHS Cowboy and in the summer he pitched for the Maverick Dirty Dozen +1 baseball team. He received a scholarship to play football for Eastern Montana College.

His career included working concrete for both Hollowell and Unique Concrete, putting up billboard signs for Lamar Signs, and was seasonal for Montana Department of Transportation and Simplot Grower Solutions.

Tater believed that there were four important elements to life. First and foremost was his fierce love for his family. Staying in touch and helping out was number one. He became a second parent figure to his niece and nephews in Billings. No matter what was going on in his life he always made a point to call his family to check in. He treasured family get togethers and always lent a hand when family needed it. We sure will miss hearing our phones ring with caller id "Tater". A ritual on Sundays was to drive over to St. Vincent's chapel and pray for family and friends.

Secondly was his army of friends. He was very blessed with lifelong friends who he considered family. Friends have shared the following regarding Tater "If you can find a better loyal, honest, hardworking, dedicated to family and friends, then whoever it is would have to be Tater's twin". "You are not only one of the most honest person I've ever met, you are genuine and a gentleman." Thank you to his friends by creating memories by attending NFL football games, fishing on the Stillwater, and boating on the Yellow Tail.

Thirdly, of course, were sports. Fall was his favorite time of year as football started. He drove home to support the CCDHS Cowboys and cheered on many Billings teams. Black and yellow ran through his veins as he was the #1 Steeler fan. Other favorite teams were the MSU Bobcats and the New York Yankees. Highlights were a trip to New York with Spud, Brady, and Jason to watch the Yankees in honor of Brandon. He also enjoyed watching spring baseball in Arizona.

Lastly was food. He made numerous calls to Peanuts for her famous lasagna, Debbie for her deviled eggs, and Nancey's banana bread. His cupboards were filled with disposable containers he "expected" to be filled when he left dinners at family and friends' homes.

He and God had a plan. Tate definitely enjoyed life to its fullest. God saw that he was tired and in pain so he reunited Tater with his heavenly family. Welcoming him home were his mom and dad, Brandon, Mike $, Aunt Velma and Uncle Buster, numerous aunts and uncles, and his close friend Mike Dorfler.

It brings comfort to his family and friends that one day we will see him again face to face- sister Peanuts Money, Mike (Nancey) Patch, Spud (Debbie) Patch, niece Katie Patch, nephews Brady (Alayna) Patch and Jason (Cara) Patch. He was very proud of his great nephews Cooper and Braydon Patch and great niece Vivian Mae Patch, and his second family- the Muri's.

Tater was an amazing person who was loved immensely and will be forever missed-not forgotten. We love you Tater and thank you for the treasured memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of one's choice in honor of Tater.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1 pm at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Custer County Cemetery. Following the graveside services, a luncheon will be held at The Parlor, 1806 Main St. Miles City, MT 59301. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stevensonandsons.com