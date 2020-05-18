× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Tenney passed away May 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Ron was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Nov. of 2017 and underwent a double lung transplant at the University of Utah Hospital in July 2018. In Sept. 2019 he developed rejection causing him to lose the ground he gained with transplant.

Ron was born to Elizabeth and Leo Tenney in Great Falls being the youngest of 15 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Leo; brothers: Gene, Jack and Mick; sisters: JoAnne Tenney, Barb ‘Toots' Harris, Margaret Horton, Lorraine Givens, Sharon Nault and Janet Scovill; son-in-law, Shane Frizzell; mother-in-law: Una Sundet.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tanya ‘Tannie' Tenney; children Nicole (Collin) Fisher of Billings, Bryan Tenney of San Diego; grandchildren Collin & Emily Frizzell Fisher; brother Jerry (Carol) Tenney, Polson; sisters Dolores Younger, California, Marilyn (Herb) DuCharme, Missoula, Patricia ‘Babe' Remsen, Wisconsin, Sherry Pierson, Maine; sisters in law Debbie (Jim) Pittman and Robin (Bill) Wicks, Nevada, Regina (Roger) Paul of Great Falls. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron will be remembered for the amazing husband, father and grandfather that he was. The strongest man we know that fought long and hard to stay with us.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Tenney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.