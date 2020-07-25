Ronald Tennyson Reitz went to fish the infinite rivers of heaven on the morning of July 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Ronald was born Dec. 28, 1939, in Winfield, Pennsylvania, to Tennyson A. Reitz and Ferol E. Spangler. He grew up along the Susquehanna River and attended a one room school house for six years, then Lewisburg junior\senior high school until graduation in 1957.
In 1984, he married Gail Hagen and had three daughters. They were married for 28 years and built a home east of Billings on land Ron had for his dog training business, Browns Lake Kennels. Ron later married Jennifer Friedline and lived out in his final days with her loving presence at his side.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Nancy Keiser; his wife Jennifer Reitz; daughters Nadia Simons, Taryn Plouffe, and Meggie Shaw; and his grandsons Trystan, Ryker, Cru, and baby Shaw arriving mid August.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. The full obit is available at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/reitz/.
