Tom Herzog, 61, was born in Buffalo on July 25, 1957 and died July 15, 2019. Tom went to school in Rawlins and Basin and graduated from Basin High School in 1975 and Eastern Montana College in 1980 with a degree in Art.
He was a very talented artist and had pieces in several museums, in the Loveland, CO sculpture garden, and in private homes. He was a free spirit, and anyone who knew him would agree he was a swell guy. He loved the mountains, elk, and was the MFWIC of folf.
He is survived by his daughter Nicole and her husband Jesse Adams from Denver and son Paul and his wife Nicole from San Diego, his parents Joan and Robert Herzog, his brother Larry and his sister Robynn Terry.
A celebration of his life was held Saturday, July 20. If you would like to make a gift in his honor, please consider the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
