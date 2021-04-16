Ronald Vincent Brabec

May 30, 1948 – April 13, 2021
Ronald (Ron) Vincent Brabec passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 of stroke complications with family by his side.
He was born May 30, 1948, in Billings, Montana, the son of Hubert Anton Brabec and Patricia Joan Brabec.
Ron attended Bridger High School in Montana and joined the US Air Force soon after graduation. His military career took him to Vietnam, Greenland, Idaho, Nevada and California. While stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho he met Frances Michelle Sanders. They married in 1974 and together they raised three children and celebrated 36 years of marriage. In 1979, Ron was recruited to join the development of the Stealth F-117 aircraft that he was involved with until his military retirement in 1987.
Ron then went to work for private military contractors and in 2002, the family moved to Utah where he continued work up at Hill AFB. Ron's passions were his family, friends and a glass of wine. He was there, taking pictures and video of every school or sporting event involving any of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Frances, brothers Greg and Mark Brabec. Ron is survived by his sons Ryan (Brandee) of Ogden, Patrick of Layton, and daughter Michelle Higgins (Andy) of Layton, grandchildren Tylir and Cooper Higgins, Benjamin and Elliot Brabec, brothers James Brabec of San Antonio, Texas, Eric (Margie) Brabec of Billings, Montana and sister Diane (Mike) George of Bridger, Montana.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the University of Utah Hospital for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Breast Cancer foundation.
Friends may visit family Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Interment will be at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, Idaho at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
