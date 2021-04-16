Ronald Vincent Brabec

May 30, 1948 – April 13, 2021

Ronald (Ron) Vincent Brabec passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 of stroke complications with family by his side.

He was born May 30, 1948, in Billings, Montana, the son of Hubert Anton Brabec and Patricia Joan Brabec.

Ron attended Bridger High School in Montana and joined the US Air Force soon after graduation. His military career took him to Vietnam, Greenland, Idaho, Nevada and California. While stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho he met Frances Michelle Sanders. They married in 1974 and together they raised three children and celebrated 36 years of marriage. In 1979, Ron was recruited to join the development of the Stealth F-117 aircraft that he was involved with until his military retirement in 1987.

Ron then went to work for private military contractors and in 2002, the family moved to Utah where he continued work up at Hill AFB. Ron's passions were his family, friends and a glass of wine. He was there, taking pictures and video of every school or sporting event involving any of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.