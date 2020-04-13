Ronald W. Bowles
Ronald W. Bowles, 82, of Fishtail, passed away April 8, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Livingston. He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene 'Tyke'; his brothers, Jerry (Jane) and Jim (Julie); his granddaughter, Jessica and great-granddaughter, Hannah.

