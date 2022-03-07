Ronald W Harcharik, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2022 at Golden Options Assisted Living, just outside of Helena, MT.

Ron was born in Great Falls, MT on Dec. 20, 1935 to Andrew and Gladys Harcharik.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Lenore, his mother and father, and brother Dale. Ron is survived by his children, Kim (Dave) Bowker, Kip Harcharik, and Kari Harcharik; six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on March 19 at 11 a.m. with a light luncheon to follow.