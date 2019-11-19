{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald W. ‘Tuffer’ Schmeling, 73, of Billings, passed away Saturday Nov. 17 at his home.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

