Ronald W. ‘Tuffer’ Schmeling, 73, of Billings, passed away Saturday Nov. 17 at his home. Cremation has taken place for a private family burial in Beach, N.D.

The family would like you to join us for a Celebration of Life from 1 – 4 pm on Saturday Dec. 14 at the Elks Lodge,

934 Lewis Avenue. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

