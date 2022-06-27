Ronald Wayne Kumpala, Sr.

Ron was joined in marriage to Kathy Bensch and had four children, Jeffrey John, Brandi Jo (USMC ret.), Ronald Wayne Jr. (RW) and Joshua Jeremy. Family was very important to Ron, a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father and grandfather. Ron was well traveled and created many connections, his knowledge, guidance and support was felt by all who knew him. Ron enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Many good trips hunting, fishing at Rock Creek and Cooney Dam with all of his children and grandchildren.

Ron spent 40 plus years of his life working behind the wheel of a truck traveling across the USA and Canada. Majority of his years were spent working for Raymond Corcoran Trucking Inc with his father, Kathy, and Son Jeff. Ron's children spent many summers crisscrossing the country with him making memories and spending time together. Late in life Ron was able to return to a passion in his life, buying land and raising cattle with his son RW. Cattle was a way for Ron to connect to his grandchildren Kaydin and Corbin who spent countless hours with him at beef shows. Ron was predeceased in death by his Father Ronald Edward Kumpula and is survived by his former spouse Kathy (Kumpula) Prewett from Hartville, Missouri, his four children Jeff Kumpula from Helena, Montana, and his children (Ryker, Tanner, Kassady,, Montana, passed, and DJ), Brandi Kumpula from Hartville, Missouri, Ron Kumpula from Shepherd, Montana, his wife, April, and their children (Kaydin and Corbin), Josh Kumpula from Mountain Grove, Missouri, his wife, Sarah, and their children (Alexander, Aiden, Kyler, and Kullen), his mother Carolyn (Kumpula) Meili and her husband Larry from Laurel, Montana, brother Bruce Kumpula From Laurel, Montana, and his Nephew Corey Kumpula (USN Active) and family, and many other extended family and friends.