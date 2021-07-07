Ronald Wayne Reather

Ronald Wayne Reather passed away July 1, 2021 at his home in Billings.

Ron was born Sept. 1, 1938 to Albert & Anna Reather. He was raised in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1956. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, and after returning home, married the love of his life Sharon Kountz. The couple had three children: Larry, Connie, and Jack. Ron was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed softball, hunting, fishing, bowling, and camping with his family. Ron worked for Eddie's Bakery as a route salesman & later for Meadow Gold Dairy until he retired in 1996.

Ron married Alice Anderson on Sept. 24, 2015. They bought a home in Arizona and travelled back and forth until they decided to make Billings their permanent home.