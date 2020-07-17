Ronald William Anderson (Andy), 88, of Ballantine, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Andy was born June 18, 1932, in Los Angeles, California, to William and Emma Anderson. He graduated from Sacramento High School. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Fletcher as a gunner's mate during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy in 1954 Andy moved to Montana and worked on a cattle ranch near Grass Range. He married Janet Wharton on July 3, 1958 and settled in Ballantine on a small farm raising cattle and hay. Andy worked as a pipefitter then transferred to the instrumentation department for Conoco refinery in Billings and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed working on the farm, fishing, camping, visiting with friends and going on vacations with his family.
Andy is survived by his wife Janet; sons Allen (Tina), and Wade (Linda); daughters Karen (Jamey) Baum and Jill (Kelly) Kehler; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Andy was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and his son Mark.
Visitations will be on Tuesday, July 21 from Noon to 7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. The graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. Condolences can be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com. Memorials can be sent to the Worden VFW Post 7407 or the Worden Ambulance.
