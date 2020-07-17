Ronald William Anderson

Andy was born June 18, 1932, in Los Angeles, California, to William and Emma Anderson. He graduated from Sacramento High School. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Fletcher as a gunner's mate during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy in 1954 Andy moved to Montana and worked on a cattle ranch near Grass Range. He married Janet Wharton on July 3, 1958 and settled in Ballantine on a small farm raising cattle and hay. Andy worked as a pipefitter then transferred to the instrumentation department for Conoco refinery in Billings and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed working on the farm, fishing, camping, visiting with friends and going on vacations with his family.