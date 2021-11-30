Ronnie Glen Ridenour

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, we lost our brother Ron, the Marine.

Ron was born in Billings on April 3, 1947 to Harold and Helen Shatto Ridenour of Bridger. Ron graduated from High School and decided to join the Marines where he served in Vietnam for four years and was honorably discharged. After his service, Ron married Kathy Toogood and had a son, Ronnie. Later, Ron married Clare Lovett and worked as an iron worker at the Colstrip Power Plant. After moving to Aurora, Colorado, Ron worked in construction and finished his working years with the city of Aurora. He enjoyed driving “His Snowplow,” clearing the streets in winter.

Ron was an avid hunter and longed for the Montana mountains. He moved home in 2017 and lived the life he loved until he moved to Campbell Courts in Bridger where he lived his life until his passing.

Ron leaves his favorite niece, Codi Hosking-Peters, brothers Ted (Janet) Ridenour of Thermopolis, WY, Doug (Carla) Ridenour of Green River, WY, Milton (Jen) Ridenour of Casper WY. Sisters Florence Christopherson of Rock Springs, WY, Phyllis (Jim) Hoskin of Bridger, MT, Kay Murray of Mesquite, NV, and Shelley Ridenour of Challis ID.

He is preceded in death by his sister Mildred Miller and his brother Bryon Ridenour.

Memorials may be sent to the Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance at P.O. Box 94, Bridger, MT. 59014 in lieu of flowers.