Rosa Lee Dudley, age 84, of Miles City passed away on August 28, 2019 in Billings. A Rosary & Vigil service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Son’s Funeral Home in Miles City. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Rite Of Committal will be held at the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com.
