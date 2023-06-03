Rosalee "Rose" Miller Pruitt of Billings was born to George and Iris Wilkerson on March 9, 1932, in Guyman OK. She was raised in Dalhart, TX, where she met and married Jim Sheets.

She later met and married Chuck Miller. They moved to Montana where Chuck managed ranches and Rose discovered her talent and passion for the culinary arts. Later they moved to Malaysia which sparked her love for travel.

She came back to Montana where she was able to use her talent for cooking and became Head Chef for Casey's Golden Pheasant. Her recipes were renowned and loved by many.

She then met and married Hank Pruitt who preceded her in death. She has seven children. One who preceded her in death, Charles E. Miller, Jr. (Rose).

Her surviving children include: Jim Sheets (Ellie), Robin Sherette, Mike Miller (Dianne), Kim Redding, Julie Dressler (Marty) and Alisa Clarke (Richard). Her grandchildren: Bryan, Jeff (Steph), Jamie, Matt (Becca), Nicole, Dale, Katy, Mikaela (Wyatt), Emory, Donald (Janna), Kevin, Kelli (Dell), Nolan and Callum. And numerous great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

On May 30, 2023, she died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and her beloved pets. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.