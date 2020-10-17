Rosalie Ann (Miller) Wathen, 72, of Billings returned to the house of the Lord on Oct. 8, 2020.

Rosie was born on May 16, 1948 in Crosby, North Dakota, to Helen A. (Timoskevich) and Andrew G. Miller. She graduated from high school in Crosby and graduated Dickinson State University (1970).

She married the love of her life, John Raymond Wathen of Prescott, Arizona, on June 6, 1970, in Crosby, North Dakota. They met in Las Vegas at her brother Dan's house during a party. Thinking that she and John would never meet again, they talked about everything under the sun that night. They went on one date and they knew they were destined to be together.

They lived in Las Vegas, and were blessed with Andrea (1971) and Amy (1972). In 1975, they moved to Billings where they were blessed with Rosanna (1975), Daniel (1979) and David (1980). They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a simple serenade.

If you ever met Rosie, you knew Rosie. She loved to travel and had just renewed her passport, and to get out of Montana, you often have to stop over in Salt Lake City. This time her passport was to heaven, but she apparently thought she needed to stop over in Salt Lake City. One of her many blessings was meeting Pope St. John Paul II in person. She also loved to travel with her grandchildren all over the world.