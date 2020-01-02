{{featured_button_text}}

Rosalie “Rosie” M. Bearcrane, 83, of Billings went to be with the Lord December 30, 2019, in Billings surrounded by her family.

Vigil Service 7:00 p.m. Friday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Faith Chapel. Interment in Lone Tree Cemetery.  For a full obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

