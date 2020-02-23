Rosalie Way
Rosalie Way passed away Feb. 19, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Sterling, Colorado, on April 30, 1926. She married John Way on April 17, 1953. Her and dad were married for 66 years. They had four children. Cynthia (Dave) Lambrecht, Pam (Richard) Figg, Ken (Julie) Way, Ed (Helen) Way. They had 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She will be missed greatly. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

