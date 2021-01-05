Rose Ann Grammens
Rose Ann Grammens, 90, of Custer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings.
The daughter of Joseph and Angela Ponessa, Rose's given name was Anna Rosa. She was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Billings. She grew up in Bighorn, where she attended grades one through eight. She graduated from Custer High School in 1947.
She married her high school sweetheart and classmate, Edward Grammens, on Feb. 18, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer. Ed preceded her in death on April 18, 2003. Together, they farmed for 43 years while raising their family. Following Ed's death, Rose continued to live on the homeplace until 2016, when she moved to TenderNest. Rose was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a friend to all. Mom's smiling face, warm welcomes and long goodbyes will always be remembered. She would stand on the porch and wave until we were out of sight. Rose had a love for music and taught herself piano and accordion. She occasionally entertained the residents of TenderNest by playing the Custer High School fight song on the piano.
Rose is survived by three sons, Ed (Connie), Allen (Kim) and Bob (Valerie); son-in-law Scott Welborn; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and twin great-great-grandsons. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law. The last of her generation, Rose was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam and Joe; and her sisters, Mary and Dorothy. Her beloved daughter Marylou Welborn preceded her in death in 2013. After Marylou's passing, Scott continued to watch over Rose.
Due to current health restrictions, a private family Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Both the Rosary service and Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. A memorial video will also be posted. The Rite of Committal will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Custer Cemetery.
Rose's family will be forever grateful for the special care provided by the staffs of TenderNest and Stillwater Hospice.
Memorials may be made to the Custer Cemetery, PO Box 14, Custer, MT 59024, Custer Community and School Support Foundation, PO Box 233, Custer, MT 59024 or a memorial of choice.
