Rose Ann Grammens

Rose Ann Grammens, 90, of Custer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings.

The daughter of Joseph and Angela Ponessa, Rose's given name was Anna Rosa. She was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Billings. She grew up in Bighorn, where she attended grades one through eight. She graduated from Custer High School in 1947.

She married her high school sweetheart and classmate, Edward Grammens, on Feb. 18, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer. Ed preceded her in death on April 18, 2003. Together, they farmed for 43 years while raising their family. Following Ed's death, Rose continued to live on the homeplace until 2016, when she moved to TenderNest. Rose was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and a friend to all. Mom's smiling face, warm welcomes and long goodbyes will always be remembered. She would stand on the porch and wave until we were out of sight. Rose had a love for music and taught herself piano and accordion. She occasionally entertained the residents of TenderNest by playing the Custer High School fight song on the piano.