Rose Ann ‘Rosie' Fettig passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2020. Rosie was born on April 6, 1933, in Werner, North Dakota, farming area. Rosie moved to Montana in the 1950's where she raised her six sons. She worked as a cashier at South Park IGA and Rainier Supermarket, then went to work for Pierce Packing. She spent a little time in Greeley, Colorado, as a meat cutter at Monfort Meats. After she retired, she moved back to Billings and lived in the same house for 50+ years. Rosie was an excellent cook and loved putting puzzles together and playing cards. (She would always win!) She also loved working in her yard and garden. She had a beautiful backyard. She also enjoyed getting together with family and friends and having an occasional beer or two.