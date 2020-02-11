Rose Ann Turbiville
Rose Ann Turbiville

STURGIS, S.D. — Rose Ann Turbiville passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Sturgis, SD.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5:30-7 at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis. Graveside services will be held at Beaverlodge Cemetery in Ekalaka at 11 am.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Black Hills Funeral Home
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
Beaver Lodge Cemetery
512 S. Central Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59326
Feb 14
Gathering of friends and family
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:45AM
Ekalaka Bible Church
108 Church Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59324
