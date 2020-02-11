STURGIS, S.D. — Rose Ann Turbiville passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Sturgis, SD.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5:30-7 at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis. Graveside services will be held at Beaverlodge Cemetery in Ekalaka at 11 am.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Rose Turbiville, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
5:30PM-7:00PM
Black Hills Funeral Home
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Beaver Lodge Cemetery
512 S. Central Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59326
512 S. Central Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59326
Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Graveside Service begins.
Feb 14
Gathering of friends and family
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:45AM
11:45AM
Ekalaka Bible Church
108 Church Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59324
108 Church Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59324
Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Gathering of friends and family begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.