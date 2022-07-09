Rose Connolly, 66, of Billings, passed away on July 6. She was born to Floyd and Esther (Schmitt) Rennaker on Aug. 17, 1955, in Hamilton. After graduating from Hamilton High School in 1973, she spent four years in the Unites States Navy. Upon her honorable discharge, she built a career in city administration in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and later in computer technology in Billings. Rose was married to Patrick Connolly on Aug. 17, 2013.

Rose was a very kindhearted and generous person. Her ability to stay organized and calm in times of crisis made her a rock that anyone could lean on when needed, in both her professional and personal lives.

After retirement, she was able to focus her remaining years on the things that she loved. This included spending time with family and friends that she held so dearly, traveling, golf, gardening and her most recent hobby of mosaic art.

She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Rose was quick-witted and had a sense of humor that would enhance any situation for the better. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The fond memories she gave to the people lucky enough to have known her will keep her forever cherished in our hearts.

Rose is survived by her husband, Patrick; son, Raymond Loomis (Fallon); daughter, Heather Britton (Nicholas); two stepsons, Andy Connolly, Ryan Connolly (Bonnie); stepdaughter, Erin Page (Scott); six grandsons, Cole, Logan, James, Raymond, Carson, Jackson; three granddaughters: Joey, Josie, Taylor; two sisters, Suzan Thomas (Carl Christensen - deceased), Polly Springer; nephew, Shane; four nieces: Cyndi, Tyna, Michelle (children Cade, Makayla, Addison), Trisha. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Floyd Rennaker Jr.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., to be followed by a reception at Knights Of Columbus, 2216 Grand Ave., at 2 p.m.