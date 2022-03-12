The world became less kind and beautiful with the passing of our lovely mother, Rose Joanne Gerry on March 3, 2022.

Joanne was born on Aug. 29, 1929, to Joseph and Rose Romania in Roundup. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1947. After high school graduation, Joanne moved to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a model. After a year of many adventures with her best friend Shirley Malone, Joanne returned to Montana. She married Frank Converse on Dec. 29, 1949, and, from this union, Mom was blessed with four children: Kimberly McCleary (Jeff Jenkins), Carolyn Bermes, Tom Converse (Leslie) and Angela Converse (Shelly Reno). They later divorced and from then on, Mom dedicated her life to raising her four children and providing them with the best life she possibly could. With the support of her wonderful extended family, Mom created a home full of love, laughter and great Italian food! After raising her family and retiring, Mom married her high school sweetheart, Ben Gerry. They had many years of love and laughter together.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ben Gerry; her brother, Joseph Romania; her sisters, Mabel Baumgart, Edna Mlekush, Mayme Romania, and Mildred Tooley; as well as her grandson Ben Bermes and great-grandson Beau Rigg. Joanne is survived by her sister, Carolyn Calkins; her four children; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (one on the way); and many cousins, nieces and nephews that love her dearly. Mom's legacy of positivity, kindness, forgiveness and joy will live on through the generations of the family she created.

After all your hard work and sacrifice, it is time to rest, Mama. All who knew you well love you so much.

The family would like to thank Dr. Neal Sorensen, the staff at West Park Village and St. John's United Hospice for their compassionate care of Mom.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your charity of choice.