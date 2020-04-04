Rose Johnson, 85 years of age, was born June 2, 1934, and passed away April 1, 2020 in Billings. She was born in Blockton, Iowa, to John and Anna (Hiner) McMillen.

She moved to Montana in 1947 with her family. She married Donald J. Johnson on August 13, 1977. She left behind two sons, Robert and Kevin (Debra). She is survived by five grandchildren: Tawnya, April, Melissa, Billie “Little One” and Robin. Rose was also blessed with 13 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.