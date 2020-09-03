 Skip to main content
Rose Lee O'Bleness, 84, fell asleep in death August 24, 2020. Zoom memorial service planned for Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. (Jehovah's Witnesses). Full obit can be read at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

