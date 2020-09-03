Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rose Lee O'Bleness, 84, fell asleep in death August 24, 2020. Zoom memorial service planned for Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. (Jehovah's Witnesses). Full obit can be read at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.