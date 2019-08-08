Rose Mary Hoven died at home on July 25. She went peacefully in her sleep with a friend close by her side. Rose was born on August 20, 1956, in Billings, MT, to Walter and Edna Hoven. Walter and Edna had four children and Rose was the baby. She attended school in Billings and graduated from Senior in 1974. She primarily worked as a title researcher for various companies until illness prevented her from working. She loved all types of music, literature, city parks, and Montana’s glorious public lands. In her own words, ‘I was a hippie.’ Her father believed in complete devotion to family and community. This would be a hallmark for Rose later in life. Since 2006 she volunteered countless hours at the Western Heritage Center, St. Vincent’s Hospital, and Family Services. She also actively went to passages, the prison, and the county jail to offer support. Rose would be the first to acknowledge that she suffered with substance abuse, but for the last fifteen years she maintained sobriety. She was on a mission to find peace, to make amends, and to help others. Through this process, she would go from a person seeking forgiveness to a person that gained admiration. If she sensed you were having a difficult time, you would receive an anonymous act of kindness, a personal letter, or a card. If a person was having a bad day, it perhaps seemed uncanny that Rosie would appear. This was no accident: She simply listened. But perhaps what brought her the greatest joy was her new role: Being a grandmother.
Rose was raised and practiced Catholicism for most of her life, but in the last few years she had been actively participating with a group of Jehovah's Witnesses with the intent to convert; however, she was unable to complete the process before the Lord called her home. Rose Mary Hoven was preceded in death by her parents Walter J. Hoven and Edna P. Hoven, and her sister Dorthy Hearn. She is survived by her older brother Harley Hoven, perhaps her older sister Diane Hoven (she is a missing person), her son David M. Maldonado and his wife Jami Maldonado (Weiler), her grandsons Porter Isiah Maldonado and Dalton Issac Maldonado. Special thanks are in order to Brenda Zimmerman, a devoted friend, and her family. Additional thanks: Virginia and Bruce who were there at the end. And finally, to the care and commitment to Rosie’s dear and trusted friend Jackie J! Rest in peace Grandma Rose, you will be missed!
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., this Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, located at 29 8th St W, Billings, MT 59101. Following the memorial service, a reception will be held at Central Park in the reserved area.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
