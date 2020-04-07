Rose Mary (Rosie) Bickerdyke

PREVIOUSLY OF ABSAROKEE, MT - Rosie Bickerdyke, 83, died April 2, 2020, of natural causes after suffering years from dementia. Cremation has taken place with services at a later date.
Rosie was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Fort Benton to Freda Newmiller and Marvin R. Hatleberg.
Rosie married Paul Louis Bickerdyke on Dec. 20, 1955, and resided at Paul's military post in Canada. After her husband's discharge they resided at the Bickerdyke ranch near Capital, Montana. Together they had four daughters, Lori, Nora, Mary Ann, and Kim. The family moved to Absarokee in 1963.
Rosie was an Absarokee School cook for several years, and was very well known for her bread making.
Survivors include her daughters, Lori Bickerdyke, Nora (Steve) Klessens, and Kim Bickerdyke Praster; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Theo Yanzick; brother-in-law, Bill Rosencranz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2009; her parents; one infant daughter, Mary Ann; her sister Donna (Dolly) Larson Vandeberg; sister-in-law, Ruth Rosencranz; brother-in-law, Bruce Yanzick; and one nephew, Zane Yanzick.
Memorials may be made to Absarokee Swimming Pool, PO Box 26, Fishtail, MT 59028.
