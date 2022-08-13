 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rose Ontiveros

  • 0

Rose Ontiveros, 72, of Billings, passed away on December 9th. Memorial service to be held at Faith Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19th. Celebration of life for Rose will be at 606 S. 33rd St., Billings at 1 p.m. following the service. For full obit go to www.smithfuneralchapel.com

