Rose R. (Rudio) Helzer

Rose R. (Rudio) Helzer passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at The Springs at Grand Park in Billings. She was born May 10, 1922 on the family farm west of Billings where she grew up. Rose graduated from Billings Senior High in 1940.

On Sept. 16, 1941 Rose married George Helzer in Red Lodge, MT. They farmed in the Bridger area for a number of years before purchasing a farm near Belfry, where they spent 24 years, retiring in 1974 and moving to Billings.

Rose was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bridger, St. John's Lutheran in Belfry and Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Billings.

Rose enjoyed numerous hobbies during her lifetime: cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, drawing, gardening (vegetables and flowers), crossword puzzles and playing Pinochle, Cribbage and Gin Rummy.

Rose cherished her memories of working at the Lake Hotel in Yellowstone Park in 1939 and loved talking about her time there.