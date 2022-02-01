Rosella Hall Little Soldier

Rosella “Red Rose” “Micgabaa-hishi” Hall Little Soldier, 103, beloved Mother and Grandmother, a member of the Low Cap Clan, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. CST with Waylon American Horse officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery, Twin Buttes, ND.

A wake service will begin at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Twin Buttes Wellness Center.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.