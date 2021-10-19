Rosemarie (Pancrazzi) Walsh

Rose lived in Montana most of her life and growing up in Butte, in those days, was very exciting and the stories she told. A 1949 Butte High graduate, one of her biggest thrills was traveling to and playing in the Tournament of Roses parade on New Years Day, in Pasadena, CA with the Butte High marching band.

After high school graduation Rose moved to Missoula, enrolled in the nurses training program at St. Patrick's Hospital and earned her RN certification. At this same time Rose met, fell in love with and married Richard Walsh on July 12, 1952. Their marriage would last over 61 years until Dick's passing in 2014. Much happened throughout those years. In 1963 the now family of six packed up and moved to Glendive, MT.

In Glendive, Rose continued her nursing duties while caring for her children; Annette, Mark, Don and Rick, but in only a few years, being there for her children was most important so Rose retired from nursing. As the kids completed their schooling in Glendive, Rose and Dick were winding down to retirement, after living in Glendive for over 30 years. Once retired and over the next 25 years they resided in Polson, Missoula, Billings and finally to Tulsa, Oklahoma to be closer to family. Truly enjoying everywhere they lived.