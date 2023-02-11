Our beautiful mother and Gran, Rosemary Ann Van Steeland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, at WyndStone Novak Cottage with family by her side. She was 93 years old.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment to follow at Mountview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Foundation or charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at WyndStone and St. John's Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

For full obituary, visit www.michelottisawyers.com.