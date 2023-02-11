Our beautiful mother and Gran, Rosemary Ann Van Steeland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, at WyndStone Novak Cottage with family by her side. She was 93 years old.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment to follow at Mountview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Foundation or charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at WyndStone and St. John's Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
For full obituary, visit www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.