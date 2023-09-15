Rosemary (Frank) Caton
LAUREL - Rosemary (Frank) Caton, of Laurel, died Friday September 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.
Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Laurel.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com
