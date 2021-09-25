 Skip to main content
Rosemary Hart McManus
Rosemary Hart McManus, Oct. 19, 1924 to Sept. 15, 2021. An amazing woman, Mom died at the young age of 96. For full obituary, Rosary, and Funeral Mass information, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

