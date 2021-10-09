 Skip to main content
Rosemary Lehman, long time Billings resident, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021 following a brief illness. She had been living in Colorado for the past 4 years where she could be nearer family.

She is survived by daughters Linda Fishell and Kathie Dreyer of Greenwood Village, CO, sons Steven (Lake Stevens, Washington), Nathan (Puerto Rico), and Kurt (Menlo Park, CA). Also sisters Clare (California), and Dorothy (Billings). In addition she was delighted to enjoy 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in Billings at a later date. Condolences may be sent c/o Linda Fishell, 2 Cimarron Dr., Greenwood Village, CO 80121.

