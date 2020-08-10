You have permission to edit this article.
Rosemary Weinhold
Rosemary Weinhold

Rosemary Weinhold, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, August 7, 2020.

A Home Going Service will be led 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Avenue. Memorials may be made to Apostles Lutheran Church Pre-School.

