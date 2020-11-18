 Skip to main content
Rosezella Bohl, 74, passed away suddenly Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1946 Baker, MT to Edgar and Evelyn Boucher. Rosezella married Howard Bohl in 1964. They had three children and is survived by her daughters Annette (Allen) Nelson and Kristy Bohl. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary.

Viewing Nov 19, at Smiths Chapel west: Services Nov. 20, St. Bernards Parish 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus


