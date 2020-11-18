Rosezella Bohl
Rosezella Bohl, 74, passed away suddenly Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1946 Baker, MT to Edgar and Evelyn Boucher. Rosezella married Howard Bohl in 1964. They had three children and is survived by her daughters Annette (Allen) Nelson and Kristy Bohl. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary.
Viewing Nov 19, at Smiths Chapel west: Services Nov. 20, St. Bernards Parish 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.