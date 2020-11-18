Rosezella Bohl, 74, passed away suddenly Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1946 Baker, MT to Edgar and Evelyn Boucher. Rosezella married Howard Bohl in 1964. They had three children and is survived by her daughters Annette (Allen) Nelson and Kristy Bohl. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary.