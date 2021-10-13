Roxanne Hogan, 83, of Billings passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2021. She was born to Kathleen Hedrick and Dick Knowling in 1938 on a farm in Henry County, Indiana. They moved to New Castle, Indiana, where her sister, Dorothy, was born. When Roxy was 6 years old her family moved to Billings.

Roxanne met Wayne Hogan in 1959 while “Burning the Point” downtown. Wayne went home and looked in his school annual for the girl named Roxanne he'd just met, to find her last name and then in the phone book to call her for a date! Good thing her last name wasn't Jones or Smith! They were married in 1962 in Billings where they raised two children: Gary, who arrived in 1964, and Lynae who arrived in 1966. Roxy was a stay-at-home mom to her two children who are forever grateful.

She and Wayne learned to dance and they cut a rug as often as they could each week. They were members of The Elks, The Moose's and danced often at the Height's VFW. Roxy and Wayne could be found every Tuesday night at Gusick's like clockwork.

Roxy joined the Yellowstone Extension Club & Sorority after she had children. She enjoyed participating in all sorority functions, programs, conventions and endeavors while making great friends that she adored along the way.