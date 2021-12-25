Roxie Lee Blinco (Hoyt)

She was one of eight children she left Browning in 1966 with three beautiful children of her own. After a short stay in California and Texas, Mom settled in Billings with her now four children, where she met the love of her life Vern Blinco. They spent 25 years working hard to raise the kids, built an amazing business (A-1 Vern's Plumbing and Heating). Our dad unexpectedly passed away on June 4, 2015. They were proud members of the Billings Optimus Club, joining in 1987. Mom served as club president in 1990 and as Lt. Governor for Zone 4 1995 – 1996. They also enjoyed square dancing, cruising, snowmobiling, and playing cards. Mom was known as being tough as boot leather and was known to take on grown men at leg wrestling even in her late 70's and win! Fashion shows with hats always brought her joy.