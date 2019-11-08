{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH DAKOTA — Roxy Shawn Olson, 59, died after a long illness. There will be a graveside service in Hardin at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Olson; two brothers, Steve and Jace Dyckman; half sister, Sedley Barsmess; and many relatives and friends.

