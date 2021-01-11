Roy Adam Degenhart

Our sweet, kind, loving, funny, faith-filled, hardworking and humble Dad was born on April 20, 1933, on the family farm located off the Roundup Road in Billings, to Adam and Helen Degenhart. He was one of 10 siblings. He was a devout Catholic and attended Catholic schools, being in the first class to attend Billings Central Catholic High School when it was built. He and Mom were members of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings for many years and St. Mary's Catholic Church when they moved to Columbus. Dad loved attending Mass several times a week. He and his brother Ray were partners on the dairy farm where he was raised, and he worked there until retirement. Dad farmed land farther east and also near Acton. The 'Burton' place, as he referred to it, was one of his greatest joys. He was a skilled farmer and enjoyed irrigating and bringing in the wheat crop.