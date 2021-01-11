Roy Adam Degenhart, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Billings, joined his heavenly father on Jan. 5, 2021, surrounded in loving energy by his children and grandchildren via Zoom.
Our sweet, kind, loving, funny, faith-filled, hardworking and humble Dad was born on April 20, 1933, on the family farm located off the Roundup Road in Billings, to Adam and Helen Degenhart. He was one of 10 siblings. He was a devout Catholic and attended Catholic schools, being in the first class to attend Billings Central Catholic High School when it was built. He and Mom were members of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings for many years and St. Mary's Catholic Church when they moved to Columbus. Dad loved attending Mass several times a week. He and his brother Ray were partners on the dairy farm where he was raised, and he worked there until retirement. Dad farmed land farther east and also near Acton. The 'Burton' place, as he referred to it, was one of his greatest joys. He was a skilled farmer and enjoyed irrigating and bringing in the wheat crop.
He met the love of his life when he was just 21. Dad married Norma Marie Wagner in 1956. They shared a love for the land, a strong faith and beautiful family for 63 years. They lived in Billings until moving to Columbus in 2009. Mom and Dad traveled to Chandler, Arizona, in the winter, spending wonderful times with two of their daughters and Mom's family. Mom and Dad had seven children, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and seven in-law children whom they adored.
Dad is best known for his simple, gentle and humble way of being. He lived a life of kindness, hard work, compassion, generosity and commitment to God and family. He was a grateful man and was prone to telling anyone who would listen what a lucky man he was. In this, we believe his life to be extraordinary, and he passed this legacy on to his children and grandchildren as is evidenced in the extremely close family he created.
Dad is preceded in death by his wife Norma and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Debbie Gosselin (Mark) and Patty Kennedy (Dan) of Chandler, Arizona, Mary Schock (Dennis) of Gunnison, Colorado, Sue Nelson (Jerry) of Columbus, Joe Degenhart (Carol) of Billings, Ron Degenhart (Lori) of Bozeman, and Amy Berger (Paul) of Billings; as well as 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister Beverly Martin; brother Dan Degenhart; the extended Wagner family that accepted and loved him so graciously as one of their own: Hank and Max Wagner, Monsignor Joe Wagner, Janet King, Bob and Mary Lou Sherwood, Marty and Roxie Weisbeck, Bob and Marion Wagner, Ron and Chris Wagner, Sister Kay Wagner; numerous nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends.
A small family gathering will take place graveside and a celebration of life will be held in the summer when all those that loved him can travel. Condolences can be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com.
