Roy Dale Fincel
Roy Dale Fincel, 'Dale' to his friends, was born July 5, 1957 in Woodland, CA and died of natural causes in his home in Billings, MT on Oct. 10, 2021.

He is survived by several children and other family members. Memories of him will be cherished by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, at Hope Center (425 S. 28th, Billings, MT; HopeCenterBillings.com).

Dale's full obituary can be viewed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

