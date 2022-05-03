Beloved father, grandfather, and husband Roy Daniel Schoessler, 81, passed from this earthly life to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 27th when he was involved in a tragic accident while working on the grounds of his home in Billings. Roy was born September 5, 1940, in Billings, to Dan and Bernice (Boeck) Schoessler, where he would be the oldest of three children. Roy was baptized and lived most of his life in Billings. Roy met his wife, Pat, and got married on December 6, 1971 and were blessed with twins Dan and Doug the following year, where they joined older siblings Christie, Dave and Bill Hahn, who Roy treated as his own. By this time, Roy was working at Valley Welder's and working hard on the land he and Pat bought out by Emerald Hills. Roy loved to fish and hunt, had a strong faith, loved his family, friends and pets. He was an inventive builder, handy man and fixer of anything that was broken.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Dan and step-mother, Edna Mae, by his son Dan Schoessler and grandson Michael Hahn. He is survived by his beloved wife Pat, son Doug (Andrea) Schoessler, daughter Christie (Randy) Maland, son Dave (Lynda) Hahn, son Bill (Cindy) Hahn, Grandchildren Jesse (Katie) Maland, Darcy (Bill) Brady, Shane (Kelly) Maland, Anna (Nathan) Ernst, Billy (Alissa) Hahn, Alyssa (Ethan) Herman, Mike (Ashlee) Merritt, Matt (Rashelle) Merritt, Colton Merritt, Casey Hahn, Alaina (Jacob) Hahn and Taylor Fischer and by his sister, Sharon Brown, sister Danielle Schoessler-Young, and niece Jennifer Brown, and nephews Jason (Jami) Brown, and Johnny Brown, sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Robert Peterson of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, 12 great-grandchildren, as well as Roy's many incredible, loyal and lifelong friends whom he considered family. Also dear to his children are their siblings Chris (Scooter) Hahn and Caryn Hahn Reynolds and their families. Roy was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Lockwood, serving as Elder for many years and in many other capacities. Sharing his faith with others was very important to him and he would want us to remember to love the Lord with all our might, and to love our neighbors (each other!) as we love ourselves. None of us can imagine a world without Roy in it, and we are heartbroken at his loss. But we know that we will be reunited with him in a better place, the place that Jesus has told us He went to prepare for us, and we look forward to that day, when "God will wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." Rev. 21:4.