Funeral services for Roy E. Kallevig, 94 of Sidney is at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sidney, MT with Pastor Baseley officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT, Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. The family service is open to the public on Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m., at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.