Roy Gay Leedy
Roy Gay Leedy passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 at his home.
Roy was born on Feb. 4, 1933 in Cedar County MO. He was blessed with a heartfelt know so salvation at the age of 12. In 1956 he was joined in marriage to Mary E. Barger to this union two daughters were born.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary, of 64 years. Daughters Chris (Tony) Ross and Marla Leedy.
To view the full obituary please visit smithfuneralchapels.com.
