 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy Gay Leedy
0 entries

Roy Gay Leedy

  • 0

Roy Gay Leedy

Roy Gay Leedy passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 at his home.

Roy was born on Feb. 4, 1933 in Cedar County MO. He was blessed with a heartfelt know so salvation at the age of 12. In 1956 he was joined in marriage to Mary E. Barger to this union two daughters were born.

Roy is survived by his wife, Mary, of 64 years. Daughters Chris (Tony) Ross and Marla Leedy.

To view the full obituary please visit smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News