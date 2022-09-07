Roy Gene Allen, 74, of Billings, passed away on August 26 after a short illness.

Roy was born in Missoula, MT to Gene M. Allen and Florence M. (Pace) Allen and spent his youth in Drummond, where he graduated high school in 1966.

He ranched in Gold Creek and Livingston until moving to Billings where he began a long career as a truck driver for SuperValu. A skilled driver, he was the truck rodeo champion for many years. He loved the freedom of being on the road and enjoyed classic cars, traveling to Broncos games, and road trips to visit family and friends. He will be forever loved and missed.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hazel (Allen) Jackson; and granddaughter, Lauren Danise Ouzts. He is survived by his brother, Edwin Allen; wife, Cathy (Barnard) Allen; children: Danise Nelson, Laurie Allen, and Jesse Allen; and grandchildren: Allex, Jordan, and Tyler.

The family will hold a graveside service at Valley Cemetery in Drummond, MT at a later date, to be announced.