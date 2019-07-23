Roy Laird lost his battle to Parkinson’s and joined his parents, wife and son on July 15, 2019. Roy served in the Navy and proposed to his wife, Sally Laird in a letter while deployed. When he came home, he made sure to marry Sally, and they later went on to have 3 sons, David Laird, Daniel Laird, and Robert Laird. They raised their sons in a few places around Montana until finally settling in Billings. Roy was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time in his garage and watching westerns. He loved his grandchildren and sons and telling a good story. He was kind and funny and the sweetest man you would ever have met. He will be missed eternally. Services will be at Laurel Church of the Nazarene on Thursday July 25. Internment will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery
