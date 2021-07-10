Roy Leon Nicholson

As a young child, Roy could usually be found outside with his brothers and friends climbing a tree or figuring out how to put an engine on pretty much anything on wheels. He was full of energy from the start and always lived life on his terms. He loved motorcycles and the thrill of riding through the great state of Montana. Some of Roy's best days where when his brother, Tim, returned to Montana to be close to him. They rode motorcycles all the time. When he wasn't riding, he could be seen at the many locations in Billings doing what he did best, concrete work. Concrete was his specialty and his passion for this craft showed in the artistry of his work.