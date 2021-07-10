 Skip to main content
Roy Leon Nicholson
July 26, 1968 – June 29, 2021

Our beloved son, baby brother, and father of two, passed from this world to the realm of heaven suddenly on June 29, 2021. Roy was born in Billings, Montana to Gary and Charlotte Nicholson July 26, 1968. He was the youngest of four children.

As a young child, Roy could usually be found outside with his brothers and friends climbing a tree or figuring out how to put an engine on pretty much anything on wheels. He was full of energy from the start and always lived life on his terms. He loved motorcycles and the thrill of riding through the great state of Montana. Some of Roy's best days where when his brother, Tim, returned to Montana to be close to him. They rode motorcycles all the time. When he wasn't riding, he could be seen at the many locations in Billings doing what he did best, concrete work. Concrete was his specialty and his passion for this craft showed in the artistry of his work.

In 2017, Roy was injured in a motorcycle accident and suffered a severe brain injury. He struggled to regain himself and was in and out of specialty clinics up until his passing. Getting back on his bike to ride and getting back to work paving Billings, with all of those he worked with, was his goal.

Roy is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Marina (Christopher, Charlie Rain, and Heaven) and Iris (Annie), his mother (Charlotte Nicholson); father and stepmother (Gary and Reba Nicholson); brothers' families (Gary Nicholson, Tamara and Joshua), (Tim Nicholson, Noelle McWilliams, Jessica, Jacelyn); sister (Cynthia & Steve Domek) – along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

From all of us, ride on Roy. We love you and will miss you. We'll see you on the next ride.

Services are pending; please check www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com for further information.

